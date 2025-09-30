Former AG Mukul Rohatgi’s Wife Buys ₹115 Cr Bungalow, Second High-Value Purchase In Delhi’s Golf Links

Another Big Buy in Golf Links. |

New Delhi: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's wife Vasudha Rohatgi has purchased a luxurious bungalow in Delhi’s exclusive Golf Links area. The property, spread across 1,250 square yards, which costs Rs 115 crore, as per documents accessed by The Economic Times. The property was officially registered on August 23, and stamp duty of Rs 5.7 crore was paid for the transaction.

Second Luxury Home in Two Years

This is Vasudha Rohatgi’s second major property purchase in Golf Links in about as many years. Back in February 2023, she had bought a larger 2,100 square yard bungalow in the same locality for Rs 160 crore. The Rohatgis had earlier sold a bungalow in Delhi’s Sunder Nagar for Rs 100 crore.

Golf Links—A Hotspot for the Wealthy

Golf Links has become one of the most sought-after real estate locations for India’s business leaders and top legal minds. Property prices in this area have remained consistently high due to its premium location and very limited availability. Despite fluctuations in the broader market, demand in Golf Links remains strong.

Big Names Keep Buying

Several well-known personalities have recently made high-value purchases in the area. Former Solicitor General Gopal Subramanium bought a bungalow in nearby Sunder Nagar for Rs 85 crore. Rategain founder Bhanu Chopra bought a bungalow in Golf Links for Rs 127.5 crore. Other buyers include Maxop Engineering director Shailesh Arora, who paid Rs 68.5 crore, and Pawan Agarwal of DB Group, who bought a property for Rs 75 crore. Business leaders like Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies and ex-RBL Bank head Vishwavir Ahuja also own homes here.

Delhi’s Luxury Property Market Still Strong

The ongoing interest in ultra-premium bungalows in central Delhi shows how high-net-worth individuals continue to view these assets as both secure investments and status symbols. Golf Links, in particular, remains a magnet for India's wealthiest.