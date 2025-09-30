 YouTube To Pay USD 24.5 Million To Settle 2021 Lawsuit By US President Donald Trump Over Account Suspension
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
YouTube To Pay USD 24.5 Million To Settle 2021 Lawsuit By US President Donald Trump Over Account Suspension | File Pic (Representative Image)

San Francisco: Google's YouTube has agreed to pay USD 24.5 million to settle a lawsuit by President Donald Trump over his 2021 account suspension following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

According to documents filed in federal court in California, USD 22 million of the settlement will be contributed to the Trust for the National Mall and the rest will go to other plaintiffs, including the American Conservative Union.

Google is the latest big tech company to settle lawsuits brought by Trump. In January, Meta Platforms agreed to pay USD 25 million to settle a lawsuit over his 2021 suspension from Facebook. Elon Musk's X agreed to settle a similar lawsuit brought against the company then known as Twitter for USD 10 million.

The settlement does not constitute an admission of liability, the filing says. Google confirmed the settlement but declined to comment beyond it.

The disclosure of the settlement came a week before a scheduled October 6 court hearing to discuss the case with US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers in Oakland, California.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

