From investment outlay to farmers' welfare: Five mistakes one must avoid while reading Budget 2021

4. The government talks about farmer welfare. But there is no move to reward the largest milk producing state, Uttar Pradesh, with Rs 26 a litre, which is the price most states in India pay. UP is a BJP ruled state, yet it pays farmers barely Rs 18 er litre. The government has not done anything about paying farmers Rs 20,000 per head of non-lactating cattle – in states where farmers cannot sell their old cattle. Tat is the amount farmers used to get. In Karnataka – another BJP state, even sale of buffaloes was sought to be stopped, but the courts have intervened. This is not farmer protection. If old cattle can generate money, let the government find people who will purchase the cattle for Rs 20,000 per head, and give it to the farmer. Then these entrepreneurs can make as much money as they want. Nobody will resent that.

5. Lastly, the infrastructure spend is welcome. But it is a long fuse. Will take at least five years. So why are the markets exuberant? For the same reason why the US markets were on a high. When too much money is easily available, asset bubbles are bound to emerge. That is why the stock markets are going up.

This author keeps his fingers crossed.

The author is consulting editor with FPJ.