From Google deal to Atma Nirbhar 5G: Biggest talking points from Reliance's AGM 2020

‘’Jio is now the undisputed leader in India. It has become a digital lifeline for citizens,’’ Ambani said. He further informed that Jio can create compelling solutions that span multiple industry verticals and ecosystems like media, financial services, new commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing and smart mobility.

Reliance Jio launched a feature phone called JioPhone in 2017 and has sold 100 million JioPhones so far.

Akash Ambani said, ‘’I am proud to share that the entire 5G stack has been made by Jio employees. It is ready for deployment once the spectrum is allocated.

Rs 33,737 crore Google deal

Ambani confirmed the reports with regards to Google’s investment worth Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for a 7.73% stake. "Google and Jio are partnering to build an operating system that could power a value engineered, entry level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," Ambani said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in his tweet said, ‘’ Everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with @reliancejio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don’t own a smartphone with our first investment of $45 billion from Google for India Digitization Fund.’’