Reliance AGM 2020: All you need to know about JioMart's expansion

Speaking at the Reliance Industries annual general meeting on Wednesday, Mukesh Ambani said that JioMart would continue to expand, and will soon venture into new categories. Calling Reliance Retail one of the first-growing retail chains in the country, he said that the company would also collaborate with more entrepreneurs and brands.

According to Ambani, the revenue in the retail business has grown eight times and profit by almost 11 times. "We are India's largest and most profitable retail business," he reiterated, noting that Reliance retail was the only retailer to feature among the world's top 100 retailers.

Speaking about the company's strengths, Isha Ambani noted that JioMart is built upon two "fundamental pillars". The company, she said, had a powerful omni-channel tech-platform to unite customers, kiranas and producers. It also has a "widespread physical network of Reliance Retail that takes benefits of new commerce to every corner".