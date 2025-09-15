 From Aura To Creta, Hyundai Cars To Get Cheaper After September 22 – Check New Prices Here
From September 22, Hyundai cars like Creta, Venue, Aura, and others may become cheaper by Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.23 lakh as GST rate drops from 28 percent to 18 percent.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Big Price Cut Coming for Hyundai Cars. | hyundai.com

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Limited is one of the most popular car companies in India. It sells cars in many segments — from small cars to SUVs. Popular models like Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Creta are loved by many people.

If you're planning to buy a Hyundai car, there’s good news. After September 22, prices of many Hyundai cars are going to drop. This is because these cars will now fall under the 18 percent GST slab instead of the earlier 28 percent GST slab. This means customers will get cars at lower prices.

article-image

Hyundai Creta – Up to Rs 72,000 Cheaper

Hyundai Creta is one of the company’s top-selling SUVs. Its current starting price (ex-showroom) is Rs 11.11 lakh, and the top model costs Rs 20.92 lakh. After the GST cut, the price may go down by up to Rs 72,000.

Hyundai Aura – May Get Rs 78,000 Price Cut

Hyundai Aura is a popular sedan in India. The price of this car ranges between Rs 6.54 lakh and Rs 9.20 lakh. After the tax change, its price may drop by up to Rs 78,000.

article-image

Hyundai Venue – Rs 1.23 Lakh Discount Expected

The compact SUV Hyundai Venue will also become cheaper after September 22. It currently starts at Rs 7.94 lakh. After GST reduction, the price may go down by Rs 1.23 lakh, which is a big saving.

Hyundai Exter – Up to Rs 89,000 Off

Hyundai Exter, another small SUV from the brand, may also get a big discount. The current price starts from Rs 6 lakh. After the tax cut, you can save up to Rs 89,000.

article-image

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – Rs 73,000 Cheaper

This hatchback is popular among budget buyers. Its starting price is Rs 5.98 lakh. From September 22, you may save around Rs 73,000 on this car due to lower GST.

