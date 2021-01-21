From 25,600 to all-time high of 50,000: How Sensex soared in last 10 months

As the Indian equity indices logged new highs with the BSE Sensex hitting the 50,000 mark for the first time ever, the road to this landmark has been bumpy at times in the past one year, as it had plunged to around 25,000 points in March 2020.

On March 24, 2020, Sensex touched a decadal low of 25,638.9 points after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown to tackle Covid.

Interestingly, it took the index just 10 months to reach the landmark 50,000 mark. This indicates a nearly 100 per cent return during the 10 month-period.

The markets got a major push after the announcement of the liquidity measures by the government under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' package and the steps of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) including the lowering of rates.