Sensex touches all-time high of 50,000; creates history

The Indian equity indices continued their upward journey on Thursday, with Sensex crossing 50,000-mark for the first time in history.

Earlier on Wednesday, equity benchmarks galloped on global cues as markets surged ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration amid expectations of fresh stimulus by the incoming administration.

Rallying for the second straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced by 393.83 or 0.80 per cent to close at its fresh record of 49,792.12.

Continuing with the trend, Sensex on Thursday rallied over 300 points in the opening session. It was trading at 50,025.73, up by 233.61 (0.47%) points on Thursday morning.