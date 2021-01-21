Twitter rejoices as Sensex crosses 50,000 for first time ever

Twitter users were elated as equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points to hit the 50,000-mark for the first time ever in early trade on Thursday.
The rally in stock market was seen due to strong gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank amid positive global cues. After touching a lifetime high of 50,126.73, the 30-share BSE index was trading 300.09 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 50,092.21 in opening deals.
Here is how Twitter users reacted to the historic day:
In the previous session, the Sensex had advanced by 393.83 or 0.80 per cent to close at its fresh record of 49,792.12, and the Nifty had jumped 123.55 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 14,644.70.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,289.05 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.
According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be good at the moment given positive global cues.
US equities finished at record highs on Wednesday after Joe Biden was sworn in as the President of the United States and he vowed to take all necessary measures to bring back the US economy on track. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.
(With PTI inputs)