Foxconn offers $1,800 bonus to workers who stay in iPhone city

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Foxconn, an Apple Inc. partner, is trying to maintain the labour levels required to run the largest iPhone manufacturing by giving bonuses of up to $1,800 to current employees at its Zhengzhou location.

For full-time employees who started at the beginning of November or earlier, Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., will increase compensation by as much as 13,000 yuan per month in December and January, the firm announced in a notification over the weekend.

Foxconn gave comparable payments to employees last week who chose to leave the company's premises, mostly to evict newcomers who had taken part in violent demonstrations against virus lockdowns.

Read Also Foxconn apologises after protests over pay and conditions at China iPhone factory

After a month of coping with Covid limitations and disruptions that resulted in discontent last week, Foxconn's urgent desire to get assembly lines back up and running at full pace is reflected in the exceptionally hefty award.

The vast bulk of Apple's iPhone Pro models are made at the Zhengzhou facility, which typically employs more than 200,000 people. After the protests, more than 20,000 newly hired employees are said to have quit.

In order to resume business as usual, Apple has stated that it is collaborating closely with Foxconn. Both businesses have also stated a commitment to maintaining employee safety.