Four tips to make your home eco-friendly during the construction process

The construction of your new home is an exciting time. When constructing a new home, one must ensure that the structure will help save money in the future while also preserving the environment. It is each individual's responsibility to nature to build an eco-friendly home. Eco-friendly homes are still in their infancy in India, but they are becoming more popular and cost-effective.

When building your property, the use of recycled materials such as wood, metal, and glass can help it be more eco-friendly without sacrificing design or structural integrity. It significantly lowers overall construction costs and waste. Green roofing is another common option for ensuring environmental friendliness during construction. However, this is only the tip of the iceberg. Here are a few simple ways to ensure that your home is environmentally friendly during construction.

Solar panels: Solar energy is a clean and renewable energy source. Solar panels are an emerging and popular technology that allows people to harness natural power all over the world. Families can become carbon neutral, enjoy the cost-saving benefits of solar, and feel good about their environmental stewardship by installing solar panels. Once installed, solar arrays require little maintenance to keep running smoothly. They can easily last a decade or more before needing to be replaced.

Modular construction: Modular construction is the process of producing prefabricated structures off-site and transporting them to a job site for assembly. Waste management is a significant advantage of modular home construction. Because modular homes are built in workshops to exact measurements, there is no need for excess material, which significantly reduces waste. Furthermore, because modular buildings are completely movable, they can be easily transferred off-site to be deconstructed and recycled or reused in another location without requiring demolition. The reduction in emissions generated by frequent site shipments is another significant environmental benefit of modular construction. Site deliveries contribute significantly to construction pollutants.

Maintaining green roofs: A green roof is a botanical layer that grows on the surface of a roof. Rooftop gardens provide shade, absorb warm air, reduce energy costs, and reduce the temperature around the roof surface. Green roofs reduce the strain on drainage systems by providing adequate insulation to your structure and capturing stormwater. The efficiency of solar panels is increased, lowering your total energy bills. Greenery reduces air pollution and dust in the environment, aiding in the fight against climate change and improving air quality by producing oxygen. As a result, green roofing during construction can make your property more environmentally friendly.

Recycled materials: Environmental impact is reduced when you use recyclable, energy-efficient materials. Eco-friendly building materials can also reduce construction time and energy consumption. There are several ways to incorporate recyclable plastic into your building design. One option is to use recycled concrete. Cement is one of the most common building materials, and it can be made from recyclable materials.

Another option is to use reclaimed wood. Recycled wood can be used for a variety of applications, including framing and flooring. Metals, glass, and plastics are all recyclable and reusable in construction. Metals can be used in building, piping, and wiring.

Construction and renovation can be harmful to the environment. The best part is that there are strategies available to reduce the environmental impact of your development project and make your home eco-friendly. This will help to protect the natural environment while also making your home more sustainable for you and your family.

The writer is Founder, SpaceMantra

