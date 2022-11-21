Don’t forgot these rules while constructing your house

Specified regulations

Aspects such as the floor area ratio (FAR), the height of your construction, the carpet area, the built-up area, and the super built-up area of your house go a long way in determining the compliance and the regulatory efficacy of your house. Goes without saying, you need to get each one of them the first time right without fail.

In order to ensure regulatory compliance, you’d need to consult a regulations representative or an equivalent professional on a periodic basis. It will also ensure that your time, money, effort, and resources always stay under control.

Material quality/ quantity

A house owner just can’t afford to compromise on the quality or the quantity of material, work, and resources used in its construction. Whether it’s the beam, the column, the bricks, the cement, the wall putty, the wood, the paint, doors and windows, tiles and flooring, walls and surfaces finish, electricals, furniture, safety and security or the entire construction approach for that matter, you need to get each one of them to spot on for your own good. Quality and quantity together ensure that your house even exceeds your lifetime in terms of shelter and habitability, while demanding minimal renovation, repair, and maintenance in between.

Constructing less/ more

Just like the cost of the land/plot, your construction too has a good cost associated with it. As the owner of your house, you just can’t afford to build either too little or too much, and need to always take into account your family strength, preferences, and your construction budget too, for that matter. The timeline associated with the construction of your house also matters a lot to this effect. You need to ensure that construction never stops in between, as also not gather a pace that’s too unrealistic or haphazard. Taking care of these construction aspects would ensure that you build a good house, where you and your family can spend years together in peace, while being able to truly call your house a home or an abode. Even if you happen to miss some other aspect of construction while taking care of these five, you will realize that it won’t bother you much in terms of time, effort, or cost. All in all, once you’ve purchased the plot and decided to build your own house over it, give it your 100% in every possible sense, for building your home is, in all probability, a once-in-a-lifetime activity. So, make sure that you build a good house while at it.

