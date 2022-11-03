Top mistakes to avoid while constructing your house

Constructing a villa, a bungalow, or another sort of independent or individual house for your family needs you to have a proper construction plan in place in addition to a proper financial budget. A new house (including the land) could cost anywhere in the range of Rs 40 lakh – Rs 2 crore, depending on the size of the plot, the span of construction, and whether you have purchased the land first-hand or in one of the subsequent re-sales.

There are around 45 crore houses in India in total as of date, out of which around two-thirds lie in rural areas, and, the rest one-third, in urban areas. A sizable percentage (estimated 10%) of these houses are constructed and managed in an individual and independent manner. Let’s examine the top mistakes to avoid while constructing your own new house.

Choosing looks over substance

It matters how you give precedence to the construction quality, structure, and the quality of material for your house over its feel, looks, and aesthetics. The interiors and the decor of your house come after you've answered the question that the house is structurally safe and sound, and that it can safely withstand jolts of earthquakes and other natural and/or artificial phenomenon.

More than the feel and the ambiance of the house, it’s the construction strength and the structural stability that matter more. An 80:20 thumb rule to this effect is a fairly good indicator of how much you should invest yourself in the house’s substance vis-a-vis its feel and looks.

Not finding a good and reliable construction contractor

While it’s possible that you hire different contractors for different aspects of your house’s construction, it makes more sense to hire an umbrella constructor for your entire house. Doing so ensures that you not just achieve economies of scale, but also construction quality and reliability.

Whether it’s the DPC, the structure, the walling, electrical, plumbing, the flooring, the plastering, the painting, or the wooden work of your house, a professional umbrella contractor would ensure quality and reliability across all of these aspects, while also rendering to you a deep discount on an overall basis.

(The writer is Founder, SpaceMantra. Look for the second part of this article in upcoming issues of the Real Estate Journal)

