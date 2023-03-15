Foreign law firms allowed to enter India to help companies with global expansion

Mergers and joint ventures play a key role in facilitating foreign investments for Indian firms, as well as the global expansion of Indian businesses. Deals with overseas partners also require legal expertise of international law firms, and the Bar Council of India's latest decision will make it more accessible.

Can open offices but courts still out of bounds

The BCI has allowed foreign law firms to set up shop in India, to advise firms on joint ventures, acquisitions, intellectual property laws and contracts.

Although this means legal minds from across the world will guide Indian clients, they won't be able to appear in courts or tribunals.

They will also be restricted from working on conveyance of property, and can't conduct title investigation, as they boost international trade for India.

Businesses to benefit from global context

The notification states that foreign lawyers can carry out business transaction, give advise and express an opinion on Indian laws.

Apart from helping Indian businesses with expansion, the move will also enable Indian law firms to increase expertise in AI, domain knowledge and other norms with a global context.

Presence of global law firms in India will also make the environment more comfortable for foreign players investing in Indian businesses.

Every business to get top-notch legal advise

It will enable mid-level and smaller companies to benefit from services of foreign law firms, like bigger conglomerates such as Adani, which hired New-York based lawyers amidst the Hindenburg fiasco.