Mumbai: Advocate moves Bombay HC against disciplinary proceedings by bar council

No stamp duty of more than ₹ 100 on Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreement: Bombay HC | PTI

An advocate has approached the Bombay High Court against disciplinary proceedings initiated against him by the state bar council for allegedly irresponsible statements to the media and violating the code of ethics for advocates by wearing a white band worn by advocates in a public place.

These instances happened during protests against Maratha reservation and by workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The advocate Gunratan Sadavarte had allegedly worn a black coat with a band at public events which is against the code of ethics for advocates.

Read Also New station near Thane to come up soon as Bombay HC lifts stay on land transfer to Central Railway

MSRTC workers protest

The advocate has sought quashing of proceedings by the council by citing a closure report filed by the police in an FIR connected to the MSRTC workers protest that was held outside the bungalow of NCP chief Sharad Pawar when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power.

The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa had issued Sadavarte a notice on Feb 7 and asked him to remain present before it for a hearing.

It is probing complaints filed by another advocate who was president of Pimpri Court Bar Association and an RTI activist. One of the complaints alleged that he had also misled the MSRTC workers causing suicides. Sadavarte contended in his plea before the HC that an earlier complaint by Maratha activists was dismissed and that these proceedings would amount to double jeopardy.