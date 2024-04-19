Ford Territory Name Trademarked in India, Set to Compete with Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Harrier

Ford Territory |

The possibility of Ford’s comeback to India has been a hot topic ever since it excited the market in 2021. While the American automaker hasn’t made any official announcements, the recent flurry of trademarks filed for India has fuelled speculations about its return.

As per trademark filings uncovered online, Ford is considering introducing the Territory SUV to the Indian market. This mid-size SUV is known as the Equator Sport in some international markets, but it goes by the name Territory in countries like Vietnam, China, Mexico, and South Africa.

Ford Territory makes a bold statement on the road with its imposing presence, highlighted by a large honeycomb grille, split headlights, eye-catching C-shaped LED DRLs, and impressive alloy wheels. Inside, it offers two 12.3-inch screens, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), connectivity features, a spacious boot, six airbags, and a panoramic sunroof.

Powering this mid-size Ford model are two engine options: a 1.5-litre and a 1.8-litre Ecoboost 4-cylinder engine. While there is no official confirmation yet, industry reports suggest that Ford might bring this mid-size SUV to India by the end of next year. If launched, it will rival models like the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700 in the Indian market.

In January, the American carmaker filed a patent for the new Endeavour SUV. Similar to the Mustang Mach-E, it's expected to arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU), which could result in a higher price. Once launched, it will compete directly with vehicles like the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster. Recently, the new Ford Endeavour was spotted for the first time in India, revealing key design elements such as an upright tailgate, a refreshed rear bumper, and distinctive inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps.

Recently, a picture of the current generation model of Ford Endeavour, also known as Ford Everest worldwide, recently spotted on a loaded truck near Chennai. This is the first time we have seen the new Endeavour in India. The Ford model seen in India matches the design patent the company filed.

The model captured is the Ford Everest Trend, the basic version of the SUV in markets like Thailand and Australia.This next-gen Endeavour is set to bring a completely new experience for Indian customers when it hits the market. Latest updates suggest it might arrive in India even before 2025. The plan is to have the SUV locally assembled at Ford's Chennai factory.