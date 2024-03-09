New Ford Ranger Pickup Spotted In India – Igniting Anticipation for Launch!

Ford Ranger Pickup Spotted in India |

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Ford’s comeback in India. Recently, a new-generation Ford Everest was spotted on the roads near Chennai, causing a sensation on the internet. Adding to the buzz, another Ford car, the Ranger Pickup, was seen in the same location, creating even more anticipation. The Ford Ranger Pickup is eagerly anticipated in the Indian market, having already gained popularity globally.

The big question remains whether Ford will launch the Ranger Pickup in India. It it happens, the current-generation Ranger, already a hit worldwide, would be brand new for the Indian market. Ford unveiled the fourth-generation pickup in November 2021, and the model spotted in India looks like the same.

Ford Endeavour spotted first time in India |

According to the global model, the Ford Ranger comes with three engine options; a 2.0-litre diesel, a 3.0-litre diesel V6, and a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 10-speed automatic.

Meanwhile, there's significant speculation surrounding the potential return of the Ford Everest/Endeavour in India. Recently, the latest model of the Ford Endeavour, globally known as the Ford Everest, was spotted on a transport truck near Chennai. This marks the first sighting of the new Endeavour in India, and the captured model aligns with the design patent filed by the company.

Ford Everest |

Similar to the For Endeavour, the Ranger also comes with a sturdy ladder-frame setup.Notably, the new Ford Endeavour is already available as the Ford Everest in various international markets, including Thailand and Australia.

If Ford decides to introduce the new Ranger Pickup in India, it will face competition from models like the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and the Toyota Hilux. The Toyota Hilux is available at a price range of Rs. 30.41 lakh to 37.89 lakh, while Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is priced between 19.50 lakh and Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom, India)