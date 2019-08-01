FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Q1 net inches up at Rs 407.6 crore

Mumbai: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) reported a marginal 0.63%% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 407.6 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 405.04 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,370.14 crore, down 5.49% as against Rs 2,508.08 crore reported in the year-ago period, GCPL said.
"Our India business delivered a steady volume growth of 5%, amidst a general slowdown in staples consumption. We expect a gradual recovery in the coming quarters for the industry and also for our business. "In our international businesses, Indonesia continues to have a strong outlook for the year, though this quarter was impacted by a soft demand environment. Africa had a subdued performance. The Southern Africa cluster is off to a strong start and recorded steady growth during the quarter. However, we witnessed a slowdown in some of the smaller markets in Africa," GCPL Exec Chairperson Nisaba Godrej said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)