FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget in Parliament today

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday present the budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

This will also be the second budget for Sitharaman, who became the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India. Sitharaman will present the full-year budget for the year ending March 2021. The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.