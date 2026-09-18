Flying With an Infant or Extra Bags? IndiGo Revises Add-On Fees, Check How Much You Will Now Pay

IndiGo Revises Add-On Fees | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: IndiGo has revised charges for several optional services, making infant travel, excess baggage and priority airport facilities more expensive for passengers, according to media reports.

The airline has increased its infant travel fee from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, marking a rise of ₹1,000. The charge applies to children aged between three days and two years.

Infants are not provided a separate seat, although passengers must make a booking for them. The revised fee will increase travel costs for families flying with young children.

Excess baggage charge rises

IndiGo has raised its domestic excess baggage fee from ₹700 to ₹800 per kg. Passengers carrying luggage beyond their permitted allowance will now pay an additional ₹100 for every excess kilogram.

Read Also IndiGo Flight With 109 On Board Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Smoke Alert

Under the revised rates, five kg of additional baggage will cost ₹4,000, compared with the earlier charge of ₹3,500.

Passengers should check their ticket’s baggage allowance before reaching the airport to avoid unexpected expenses.

Higher fee for children travelling alone

The airline’s unaccompanied minor service on domestic flights will now cost ₹5,999, up from ₹5,000. This facility is available for eligible children travelling without an adult, subject to IndiGo’s conditions.

For international flights, the unaccompanied minor service has been priced at ₹12,999.

Priority services also revised

IndiGo has increased the domestic airport charge for its Fast Forward service from ₹450 to ₹650. The optional facility offers priority check-in and boarding.

International passengers opting for Fast Forward will have to pay ₹850 per flight sector.

The charge for obtaining a travel certificate has also increased from ₹200 to ₹300. This document works as proof of travel and may be used for reimbursement, GST and leave travel concession claims.

The revisions are part of IndiGo’s regular review of ancillary services, which passengers can purchase separately from their base airfare.