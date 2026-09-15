IndiGo Flight With 109 On Board Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Smoke Alert

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An IndiGo flight travelling from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow on Tuesday after a smoke warning alarm reportedly went off in the aircraft’s cargo section, prompting an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

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IndiGo flight 6E-6504 was flying towards Delhi when the cockpit alarm was activated while the aircraft was passing through Lucknow airspace. The pilot immediately contacted Lucknow Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought permission for an emergency landing.

Emergency protocol activated

Given the situation, ATC accorded the aircraft priority to land. An emergency protocol was subsequently activated at Lucknow airport, with ambulances, fire tenders and rescue teams deployed near the runway. Security agencies were also put on alert as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft, carrying 103 passengers and six crew members, landed safely at the Lucknow airport at around 6:29 pm.

Following the landing, passengers and baggage were deboarded and the aircraft was being inspected to determine the cause of the smoke warning.

Similar incident earlier this month

The incident comes less than two weeks after a similar alert on an Air India Express flight. On September 3, Air India Express flight IX-1253, travelling from Varanasi to Delhi, was diverted to Lucknow and made an emergency landing after a smoke alarm was triggered in its cargo section.