IndiGo Ventures Invests In Sarvam AI To Boost Aviation Innovation | X

New Delhi, Aug 28: IndiGo Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of IndiGo, has invested in Sarvam, India’s full-stack sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) company, as part of the latter’s Series B funding round, the airline said on Friday.

The investment builds on the existing partnership between IndiGo and Sarvam, which are working together to use AI to improve customer experience, enhance employee productivity and streamline complex operational workflows across the airline.

AI partnership for aviation

The collaboration aims to combine IndiGo’s aviation expertise, operational scale and real-world use cases with Sarvam’s capabilities in AI models, voice technologies and agentic systems. The companies said the partnership will create a long-term platform for accelerating AI-led innovation and operational excellence at IndiGo.

Aviation involves a high volume of customer interactions, time-sensitive operations and a large, distributed workforce, making it a significant area for enterprise AI applications. IndiGo and Sarvam plan to develop and evaluate AI applications across customer experience, employee productivity and airline operations, with successful use cases potentially being expanded across IndiGo’s network.

“Artificial Intelligence is fast becoming a foundational capability for the aviation industry, reshaping customer experience, workforce productivity and operational decision-making,” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo.

He said the partnership with Sarvam provides IndiGo access to advanced AI capabilities built in India and tailored to the requirements of the market.

Sarvam’s AI capabilities

Sarvam develops technologies across training and inference infrastructure, frontier AI models and enterprise AI products. Its technology portfolio spans text, speech, vision and documents and is designed to support secure deployment in complex, high-volume environments.

Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder of Sarvam, said aviation is a powerful setting for enterprise AI as it combines millions of customer interactions with complex and time-sensitive operations.

He added that IndiGo’s domain expertise and scale would help identify areas where AI can deliver real-world value and enable the development of systems that can be deployed in production environments.

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Scaling AI-driven solutions

The investment marks a further deepening of the relationship between IndiGo and Sarvam, with both companies aiming to build and scale AI solutions that can support a more technology-enabled and future-ready airline infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)