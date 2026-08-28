Indian Firms In Dubai Rise 15 Per Cent To 85,841 By June 2026 As India-UAE Trade Ties Deepen

A growing number of Indian businesses are using Dubai as a base as bilateral trade and investment between India and the UAE expand | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 28, 2026: The number of Indian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber reached 85,841 by the end of June 2026 after 7,579 new Indian firms joined in the first half of the year, marking a year-on-year increase of 15 per cent, Dubai Chambers President Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah said here, according to a new report.

Highlighting deepening economic ties between the two markets, Lootah said Dubai’s non-oil trade with India reached a record $60.6 billion in 2025, up 15 per cent year-on-year, according to the report from Dubai-based publication Arabian Business.

Indian Investment In Dubai

He said Dubai had attracted nearly $8.8 billion in Indian investments between 2016 and 2025, including $2.3 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025 alone.

Investment also flowed in the opposite direction as companies invested $9.3 billion across 147 projects in India between 2016 and 2025, contributing to the creation of 55,274 jobs.

Trade Ties Strengthen

Bilateral trade has more than doubled over the past decade, Lootah said, rising 136.2 per cent from $25.6 billion in 2016, and now positions India as Dubai’s second-largest trading partner.

Lootah said relations between Dubai and India are continuing to expand in response to the evolving needs of businesses in both markets as trade remains a main pillar of the relationship.

Bilateral cooperation is further expanding into future-focused sectors including Agentic AI and the digital economy, while an increasing number of Indian businesses are using Dubai as a base for their operations.

Dubai As Business Hub

“These figures reflect the Indian business community’s strong confidence in Dubai and its future growth prospects,” he said.

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“Dubai provides Indian businesses with access to markets across the Middle East, Africa and beyond, supported by advanced infrastructure, global connectivity, a competitive business environment and direct links to customers, investors and partners,” the publication said.

Lootah noted that the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has reduced trade barriers for businesses, improved market access and unlocked wider growth opportunities in both markets.

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