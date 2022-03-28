Flipkart Wholesale introduces exclusive SaveEazy loyalty program for members across its stores

As part of its efforts to offer value with convenience for its members, Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of India's homegrown Flipkart Group, has introduced an exclusive/invite-only loyalty program called SaveEazy for its members.

It said the first-of-its-kind (or the first such program from FKW) SaveEazy, is an invitation-based loyalty program offering a wide range of value-based coupons redeemable offline and online (eSaveEazy). Through this initiative, SaveEazy members can now enjoy significant benefits over and above the Everyday Low Price offers.

Speaking on the introduction of the loyalty program, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Our research shows that, for Indians, shopping is an emotional decision. Rewarding shopping invokes a positive emotional bond with the brand. The SaveEazy loyalty program is a reward offer for our loyal members, and its unique benefits provide great value and a superior shopping experience. These programs are introduced with a vision to nurture our customer relationships and make shopping on Flipkart Wholesale rewarding.”

Save Eazy Club offers membership in two categories: Classic and Premium.

Under the Classic loyalty club membership category available at Rs 999, members will get 12 coupons worth Rs 250, with each coupon having one-month validity.

Under the Premium loyalty club membership category available at Rs 2,499, members will receive 12 coupons worth Rs 400, with each coupon having validity of one month. Premium members will also be offered priority checkout at the stores. The minimum bill value for redemption under this category is Rs 11,000.

In addition to collecting and redeeming their coupons offline at the store under the SaveEazy club loyalty program, Flipkart Wholesale members can also opt for the e-SaveEazy program. Customers have the flexibility to upgrade their Classic or Premium invitations to e-SaveEazy Classic/ Premium for free and enjoy the same benefits.

Wholesale retail enabled by Flipkart wholesale offers Kirana and small businesses the opportunity to be part of the e-commerce ecosystem and benefit from the synergies and value created through the use of technology.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 01:16 PM IST