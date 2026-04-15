Flipkart, Uber Launch Rewards Tie-Up, Earn 4% SuperCoins Per Ride With 150 Coin Cap & Bonus Offers

Flipkart, Uber Launch Rewards Tie-Up. |

New Delhi: Flipkart and Uber have partnered to offer rewards to users through Flipkart’s SuperCoins programme. This new feature allows users to earn rewards on everyday Uber rides by simply linking their accounts.

Earn SuperCoins On Every Ride

Under this partnership, users can earn 4 percent of their Uber ride fare as SuperCoins. These rewards are given on every eligible ride after linking Flipkart and Uber accounts.

However, there is a limit of 150 SuperCoins per ride. While the per-trip cap applies, there is no limit on total earnings, meaning users can keep collecting rewards across multiple rides.

Easy Credit And Use

The SuperCoins earned from Uber rides will be directly credited to the user’s Flipkart account. These coins can be used across the Flipkart ecosystem.

Users can redeem them on services like Flipkart Minutes, Cleartrip, and other partner platforms, making them useful for shopping, travel, and more.

Bonus Offers To Attract Users

To encourage users to try this feature, both companies have introduced special offers.

New Uber users or those inactive for 84 days can earn 150 bonus SuperCoins after their first ride within 28 days of linking accounts.

Users who link accounts between April 15 and April 30, 2026, and complete a ride within 28 days, will get an extra 50 SuperCoins.

These offers aim to increase early adoption of the service.

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Focus On Daily Use Rewards

According to company officials, this partnership is designed to make rewards part of everyday activities like travel. It also helps Flipkart expand its SuperCoins programme beyond shopping into daily services.

For Uber, the integration adds extra value for riders without changing how they book rides.

Strong User Base And Reach

Flipkart has a large user base of over 500 million users and offers more than 150 million products across 80 categories.

Uber, which started operations in India in 2013, now operates in over 125 cities, making this partnership widely accessible.