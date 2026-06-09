Flipkart, Meta Join Hands For Creator-Led Shopping, Facebook Launch To Let Creators Earn On Product Sales

Flipkart Expands Social Commerce Push. | File PIc

Mumbai: E-commerce giant Flipkart has partnered with Meta to launch a new creator-led shopping initiative across social media platforms.

The collaboration aims to make online shopping more interactive by allowing content creators to promote products directly through their social media content while earning commissions on successful sales.

The programme marks another step in the growth of social commerce in India, where consumers increasingly discover products through videos, reels and influencer recommendations.

Creators Can Tag Products Directly

Under the new partnership, creators will be able to discover products listed on Flipkart and Myntra and tag them directly in their Facebook posts and reels.

When users tap on these product tags, they will be able to view and purchase the items seamlessly.

Creators will earn a commission on every successful sale generated through their content, creating a new income opportunity for influencers and digital creators.

The initiative is expected to help creators monetise their audiences more effectively while offering brands a wider reach among social media users.

Facebook First, Instagram Next

The creator-led shopping feature will first be launched on Facebook.

Flipkart said the service will later be expanded to Instagram as part of the next phase of rollout.

The company believes the move will simplify the shopping journey by allowing consumers to discover products and complete purchases without leaving the social media environment.

This could help brands engage with potential buyers at the exact moment they show interest in a product.

Focus On Gen Z Shopping Trends

According to Flipkart Group Chief Financial Officer Ravi Iyer, younger consumers, especially Gen Z shoppers, are changing how people discover and buy products online.

He said consumers are increasingly moving away from traditional search-based shopping and are finding products through social media content and creators.

Iyer added that creators are becoming the new digital storefronts, influencing purchase decisions through authentic recommendations.

The partnership, he said, gives creators a direct path to entrepreneurship while helping brands connect with consumers through content that feels natural rather than conventional advertising.