 E-commerce Major Flipkart Introduces Zero Commission Model For All Products Priced Below ₹1,000
Senior Vice President and Head of Marketplace at Flipkart, Sakait Chaudhary, said the MSME sector contributes about 30 per cent to India's GDP.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Friday introduced a Zero Commission Model for all products priced below Rs 1,000.The new model also extends to Flipkart's hypervalue platform Shopsy, where zero commission now applies to all products irrespective of price, according to a company statement.

"Under this updated structure, all eligible sellers listing products below Rs 1,000 will not be charged a commission fee. This initiative is aimed at supporting MSMEs, helping them improve customer affordability while managing the cost of doing business more efficiently.

"The zero commission model is now extended to all products on Shopsy, irrespective of price, further solidifying its position as a key enabler for sellers targeting the hypervalue segment and enhancing affordability for customers," Flipkart said, adding that the move could reduce the cost of doing business by up to 30 per cent for sellers.

Senior Vice President and Head of Marketplace at Flipkart, Sakait Chaudhary, said the MSME sector contributes about 30 per cent to India's GDP, and Flipkart aims to support this segment by removing barriers and enabling more regional and emerging brands to confidently enter the digital economy.

"For our millions of customers, this Zero commission model will translate into more affordable choices, especially in essential and value-led categories where prices below Rs. 1,000 dominate demand. It reflects our vision of building an inclusive, accessible, and growth-oriented e-commerce ecosystem that supports the ambitions of every seller," he said. 

