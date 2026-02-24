 India's E‑Commerce Market To Hit $300 Billion By 2030, Offline Retail Holds Strong
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia's E‑Commerce Market To Hit $300 Billion By 2030, Offline Retail Holds Strong

India's E‑Commerce Market To Hit $300 Billion By 2030, Offline Retail Holds Strong

India’s e‑commerce market, currently $120–140B, is projected to reach $280–300B by 2030, with 440M online shoppers, 30% from rural areas. Despite rapid online growth, offline retail remains strong. Multi-channel shopping, quick commerce, and social/chat commerce are reshaping habits, as consumers increasingly move seamlessly between online and offline channels.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
India's E‑Commerce Market To Hit $300 Billion By 2030, Offline Retail Holds Strong | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: India’s e‑commerce market, currently at $120–140 billion, is projected to reach $280–300 billion by 2030, even as it remains 7–8 per cent of total consumer spending, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from Boston Consulting Group said that even amidst rapid growth of e-commerce offline retail remains resilient, having grown at an annual rate of 13-14 per cent over the past four years.

Market is entering a phase of coexistence between online and offline retail, with multi-channel becoming a norm for shoppers and five of 10 offline shoppers using online channels to research purchases, the report said.

India currently has nearly 300 million online shoppers, projected to reach 440 million by 2030, with around 30 per cent of online shoppers from rural India, the report further said.

FPJ Shorts
GSMA Launches £100k–£200k Innovation Fund To Boost Green Tech In Emerging Markets
GSMA Launches £100k–£200k Innovation Fund To Boost Green Tech In Emerging Markets
Uniform 15% US Tariff Benefits China, Southeast Asia Over Steeper Prior Levies: Moody's
Uniform 15% US Tariff Benefits China, Southeast Asia Over Steeper Prior Levies: Moody's
Mumbai Crime: Transgender Group Demands ₹5.5 Lakh From Builder; Booked For Extortion At Bandra Site
Mumbai Crime: Transgender Group Demands ₹5.5 Lakh From Builder; Booked For Extortion At Bandra Site
ATMA May 2026 Registration Begins Today At atmaaims.com; Check Important Dates And Application Fee Details
ATMA May 2026 Registration Begins Today At atmaaims.com; Check Important Dates And Application Fee Details
Read Also
'My Personal Advice Is Not To Post On It At All': John Oliver Gives a Brutal Summary Of Elon Musk's...
article-image

E‑commerce comprises e‑retail and e‑services, estimated at $75–85 billion and $45–55 billion respectively, and growth will be driven by e‑services with a forward CAGR of 20–22 per cent versus 16–18 per cent for e‑retail, the report added.

"Shoppers today move seamlessly between screens and stores, researching online, purchasing offline, and vice versa, based on convenience, trust, and need," the report said based on a survey of over 12,000 consumers across geographies.

Nearly two-thirds of women shoppers say they feel safer shopping online, citing privacy, ease of access, and the ability to shop independently and at any time.

Read Also
You've Stolen Data Too: Elon Musk & The Internet Call Out Anthropic's Hypocrisy After Chinese Data...
article-image

“India’s shoppers are becoming more diverse, with consumers using different formats depending on their needs and maturity. As the demographic mix of online shoppers becomes more democratic, platforms and brands must design simpler, safer, and more seamless experiences across touchpoints,” said Kanika Sanghi, Partner and Director, BCG.

Quick commerce has grown at over 100 per cent CAGR, making immediate and top-up shopping missions mainstream and boosting purchase frequency, while social and chat commerce, grew at 40-45 per cent CAGR.

“The time required for online brands to reach Rs 100 crore in annual revenue has fallen from around 11 years to around 7 years,” the report noted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on