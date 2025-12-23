 India's Creator Economy To Influence $1 Trillion Consumer Spending By 2030
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Creator Economy To Influence $1 Trillion Consumer Spending By 2030

India's Creator Economy To Influence $1 Trillion Consumer Spending By 2030

India's 2-2.5 million monetised creators currently influence 30%+ of purchase decisions, driving $350-400 billion annual spending. BCG projects this creator economy to exceed $1 trillion in influenced consumption by 2030. Over 60% consumers exposed to creator content; shift from traditional ads to trust-based discovery urges brands to build long-term creator partnerships.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: At least 2-2.5 million monetised digital creators in India now influence more than 30 per cent of consumer purchase decisions, a report showed on Tuesday. This fast-scaling creator economy is already shaping an estimated $350–$400 billion worth annual consumer spending, and is projected to drive over $1 trillion in creator‑influenced consumption by 2030, according to the report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The creator‑led commerce has moved from the margins of “influencer campaigns” to the centre of how Indians discover, evaluate, and buy products across categories from fashion and beauty to electronics and everyday essentials. More than 60 per cent of consumers surveyed report regular exposure to creator content, and over 30 per cent explicitly attribute their purchase decisions to creators they follow, underscoring the shift from traditional top‑down advertising to trust‑based, community‑driven discovery, said the report.

Read Also
Indore YEF Bharat Summit: India To Surpass Germany, Become 3rd Largest Economy By 2027, Says Union...
article-image

“India’s creator economy has crossed the tipping point — 2–2.5 million creators now shape more than 30 per cent of purchase decisions and influence 350–400 billion dollars of annual spending. For Indian marketers, this is not a side bet anymore; it is a structural shift in how brands are built and how growth will be unlocked over the next decade,” said Parul Bajaj, India Leader–Marketing, Sales and Pricing Practice, BCG.

The winners will be those who treat creators as long‑term partners, build measurement and pricing models that reward outcomes, and design for discovery rather than as an afterthought, she added. According to the report, companies which will integrate creators and commerce platforms into the core of their marketing, sales, and pricing strategies will be best placed to capture India’s next wave of digital‑led growth. This involves moving beyond one‑off campaigns to long‑term creator partnerships, agile content production, and test‑and‑learn experimentation, the report noted.

FPJ Shorts
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Appointment Letters To 3,420 Health Sector Candidates
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Appointment Letters To 3,420 Health Sector Candidates
'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP Targets Rahul
'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP Targets Rahul
Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In Dadar, Calls Them 'Hardworking Class'
Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In Dadar, Calls Them 'Hardworking Class'
Early Recovery In Loan Disbursements Signals Healthier Credit Growth In FY27: Report
Early Recovery In Loan Disbursements Signals Healthier Credit Growth In FY27: Report

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Early Recovery In Loan Disbursements Signals Healthier Credit Growth In FY27: Report

Early Recovery In Loan Disbursements Signals Healthier Credit Growth In FY27: Report

Union Budget 2026-27 Expected To Boost Growth Via Fiscal Support: EY Report

Union Budget 2026-27 Expected To Boost Growth Via Fiscal Support: EY Report

Sensex Ends Marginally Lower, Nifty Inches Higher Amid IT Weakness

Sensex Ends Marginally Lower, Nifty Inches Higher Amid IT Weakness

Adani's Renewable Arm Hits Milestones: 15 GW Solar Shipments, India's First Off-Grid Green H2 Plant

Adani's Renewable Arm Hits Milestones: 15 GW Solar Shipments, India's First Off-Grid Green H2 Plant

PM Modi Hails India-New Zealand FTA As India's First Women-Led Trade Agreement

PM Modi Hails India-New Zealand FTA As India's First Women-Led Trade Agreement