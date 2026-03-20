Flipkart Announces 105% Bonus Payout For 2025 Employees, CFO Exit Ahead Of IPO Adds Leadership Focus

Flipkart announced a 105 percent bonus payout for 2025 employees due to strong growth. |

New Delhi: Flipkart has announced a 105 percent bonus payout for eligible employees for 2025. This decision comes after strong business growth and improved performance across the company. The bonus will be given to employees at the Senior Director level and below in March.

Senior Staff To Get Later Payout

For higher-level executives like Vice Presidents (VPs) and Senior Vice Presidents (SVPs), the bonus will be paid after the completion of the 2025 performance review process. The company shared this update through an internal email by Chief Human Resources Officer Seema Nair.

Strong Growth Drives Reward

Flipkart said the bonus reflects its progress in business, operations, finances, and people management. The company has been moving towards sustainable profitability while continuing to grow strongly. It has also improved its core business categories and expanded new growth areas.

Focus On Employee Recognition

The company said the bonus is a way to reward employees for their hard work. By offering a 105 percent payout, Flipkart aims to motivate its workforce and recognise their contribution to the company’s success.

CFO Resigns Ahead Of IPO

At the same time, Flipkart’s Chief Financial Officer, Sriram Venkataraman, has resigned from his role. His exit comes at an important time, as the company is preparing for its planned IPO in India.

Smooth Transition Planned

Venkataraman will stay with the company for a few months to ensure a smooth handover. During this period, Ravi Iyer will oversee finance operations until a new CFO is appointed.

Leadership Changes Continue

Flipkart has also appointed Nishant Verman as Senior Vice President for Corporate Development and Partnerships. These changes show that the company is strengthening its leadership team.

Preparing For Future Growth

The company is making key changes as it prepares for its next phase of growth and public listing. Despite leadership changes, Flipkart continues to focus on expansion and long-term success.