Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman Resigns After 10+ Years, Exit Comes Just Before India IPO Plans

Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman Steps Down Ahead Of IPO |

New Delhi: Flipkart Group Chief Financial Officer Sriram Venkataraman has resigned from his role, the company announced on Friday. His exit comes at a crucial time when the Walmart-backed e-commerce company is preparing for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) in India.

Transition Period To Ensure Smooth Handover

Venkataraman, who has been with Flipkart for more than a decade, will not leave immediately. He will remain with the company for the next few months to help with a smooth transition. This will allow the company to manage its financial operations without disruption during this important phase.

Interim Leadership In Place

Until a new CFO is appointed, Ravi Iyer will take charge of overseeing Flipkart’s broader finance operations. The company has not yet announced a permanent replacement for Venkataraman. The interim arrangement is aimed at maintaining stability in financial leadership.

Key Timing Raises Market Attention

The resignation has drawn attention because it comes just before Flipkart’s expected listing in India. Leadership changes at such a time are closely watched by investors. However, the company has not indicated any major concerns and continues to move forward with its IPO plans.

Leadership Team Strengthened

Alongside this development, Flipkart has also made a new senior appointment. Nishant Verman has joined as Senior Vice President for Corporate Development and Partnerships. This move is seen as part of the company’s effort to strengthen its leadership team.

Preparing For Next Growth Phase

The recent leadership changes highlight that Flipkart is reorganising its structure as it prepares for the next phase of growth. With the IPO plans in focus, the company is making key adjustments to ensure readiness for public markets and future expansion.