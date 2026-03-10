Flipkart Comes Home: E-Commerce Giant Moves HQ Back To India Ahead of IPO |

Flipkart has moved its headquarters back to India from Singapore as it prepares for a potential IPO in the coming months, according to TechCrunch. The company confirmed the completion of its redomiciliation, with a spokesperson reportedly stating,"Flipkart Internet Private Limited is now the holding entity of the Flipkart group… a significant milestone that reflects our deep and long-term commitment to India."

IPO in sight

The timing is deliberate. The company is targeting a stock market debut in India in the financial year ending March 2027, according to people familiar with the matter. The listing would mark a defining chapter for one of India's most storied startups - founded in Bengaluru in 2007 and acquired by Walmart for $16 billion in 2018.

A company that has grown enormously

The numbers underline why an Indian listing makes sense now. Flipkart's gross merchandise value reached about $30 billion in 2025, up from roughly $23 billion in 2021. The platform has more than 500 million customers and 1.6 million sellers across the country, while its logistics arm Ekart delivers to more than 22,000 PIN codes nationwide.

Part of a broader trend

Flipkart's return is not an isolated move. It mirrors a broader trend of Indian startups, including Zepto and Groww, relocating their overseas holding structures back home as they seek to go public. India has been actively encouraging domestic listings, offering companies greater regulatory clarity and simpler tax structures as incentives to repatriate.

A long road home

Flipkart announced plans to move its headquarters back to India in April 2025. By September, the restructuring had received in-principle approval from a Singapore court, before final government clearance sealed the deal this month. After years of being a foreign-domiciled company serving Indian consumers, Flipkart is now, officially, an Indian one again.