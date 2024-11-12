'Flight No. AI2984': Air India-Vistara's First Take Off Post Merger Completes Mumbai-Delhi Journey

Air India | Representational Image

Vistara or Air Vistara is now a chapter for the civil aviation history books, as the full-service airline merged with its parent company, Tata Group's Air India. The last tranche of flights took off from various destinations on November 11.

Mumbai- Delhi

Beginning a new chapter, the merged entity's first flight took off from India's commercial capital, Mumbai, to the National Capital, Delhi.

The flight for this journey started its journey in Doha, Qatar. As per reports, the code of these new flights will change from the previous 'UK' used by Vistara. Now, the old Vistara flights will carry a '2' before the code number.

The first flight that took off carried Flight No. AI 2984. Here, the '2' before 984 signifies that the flight was once a Vistara flight.

The flight departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport before the scheduled time of 01:20 IST, at 01:15 IST. The flight also landed in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport before the scheduled time of 03:35 IST, at 03:27 IST.

The aircraft used in this journey was the Airbus A320NEO.

Bye Bye Vistara

Many reacted to the Vistara's last day in the air as netizen reactions poured in. One netizen wrote, replying to the airline, "Thank you vistara for serving us at 35000 ft altitude and making it home in the sky. But will definitely tell ur story to my kids one day about your glory and praise. @airvistara. I love you always and u and ur team will always be in my heart. Sad to good bye with tears"

Another X user commented, "So Long Vistara and thank you for all the pictures.. Here is a collection of my photographs from the last 5 years... (Part 1). It’s been a great ride.. onwards and upwards to the next chapter with Air India"

In addition, the biggest reaction of all came from it rival, IndiGo. IndiGo in a post on X said, "As an unforgettable legacy takes its final flight, a new journey on the horizon awaits. Goodbye, @airvistara. Here’s #ToLimitlessPossibilities ahead"