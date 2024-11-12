 Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot

Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot

Despite repeated assurances from BEST management and employee unions, bonuses for Diwali remain unpaid for BEST employees, including drivers, conductors, and support staff.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: Once again, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus services were disrupted on Monday morning due to a protest over delayed Diwali bonus payments. A section of wet lease bus employees at BEST’s Gorai depot suddenly stopped working in the morning, leading to a halt in services for two to three hours.

The routes affected included those from Gorai depot to Santacruz, Mahim, Kandivali, and Dahisar, inconveniencing many morning commuters. Despite repeated assurances from BEST management and employee unions, bonuses for Diwali remain unpaid for BEST employees, including drivers, conductors, and support staff.

Most of contractual employees working on wet lease buses also did not receive bonuses, leading to increased frustration among staff and contributing to Monday’s work stoppage protest.According to a senior BEST official, the work stoppage was due to financial issues related to bonus payments.

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST Service In Crisis, Experts Call For Reversal Of Privatisation And Increase In Public...
article-image

Last week, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC) transferred Rs 80 crore to BEST’s account, with promises that bonuses for all employees would be credited within two days, pending election authorities' approval. However, the bonuses have yet to reach the employees.The sudden protest by wet lease bus employees at Gorai depot caused significant disruptions, particularly for those commuting to work.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot
Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Blames Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal For ‘Framing’ Him
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Blames Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal For ‘Framing’ Him
Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Stages Sit-In At Navghar Police Station Over Her Photographer's 'Illegal' Detention; Watch Video
Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Stages Sit-In At Navghar Police Station Over Her Photographer's 'Illegal' Detention; Watch Video
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Thane Police Launch ‘Operation All Out’ To Ensure Safety For Citizens Ahead Of Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Thane Police Launch ‘Operation All Out’ To Ensure Safety For Citizens Ahead Of Polls

"Services resumed later in the morning, but the incident underscores the rising tensions among BEST staff over unresolved financial grievances" said a wet lease worker who don't want to be quoted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai...

Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai...

Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Stages Sit-In At Navghar Police Station Over Her Photographer's...

Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Stages Sit-In At Navghar Police Station Over Her Photographer's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Thane Police Launch ‘Operation All Out’ To Ensure Safety...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Thane Police Launch ‘Operation All Out’ To Ensure Safety...

Bombay HC Quashes Union Press Releases Classifying Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitisers As Disinfectants

Bombay HC Quashes Union Press Releases Classifying Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitisers As Disinfectants

Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Drug Peddlers Arrested With 13.5 Kg Ganja Worth ₹8.72 Lakh In Vasai

Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Drug Peddlers Arrested With 13.5 Kg Ganja Worth ₹8.72 Lakh In Vasai