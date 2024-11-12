Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot

FPJ

Mumbai: Once again, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus services were disrupted on Monday morning due to a protest over delayed Diwali bonus payments. A section of wet lease bus employees at BEST’s Gorai depot suddenly stopped working in the morning, leading to a halt in services for two to three hours.

The routes affected included those from Gorai depot to Santacruz, Mahim, Kandivali, and Dahisar, inconveniencing many morning commuters. Despite repeated assurances from BEST management and employee unions, bonuses for Diwali remain unpaid for BEST employees, including drivers, conductors, and support staff.

Most of contractual employees working on wet lease buses also did not receive bonuses, leading to increased frustration among staff and contributing to Monday’s work stoppage protest.According to a senior BEST official, the work stoppage was due to financial issues related to bonus payments.

Last week, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC) transferred Rs 80 crore to BEST’s account, with promises that bonuses for all employees would be credited within two days, pending election authorities' approval. However, the bonuses have yet to reach the employees.The sudden protest by wet lease bus employees at Gorai depot caused significant disruptions, particularly for those commuting to work.

"Services resumed later in the morning, but the incident underscores the rising tensions among BEST staff over unresolved financial grievances" said a wet lease worker who don't want to be quoted.