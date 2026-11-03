Flair Writing Sells More But Earns Less In Q2 FY27, Revenue Climbs 6% To ₹340.1 Crore While Net Profit Sinks 26% To ₹31.7 Crore

Flair Writing Industries Limited |

Mumbai: Flair Writing Industries Limited reported a 25.8 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹31.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹42.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 6 per cent to ₹340.1 crore from ₹320.9 crore in Q2 FY26, according to the company's regulatory filing dated November 2.

EBITDA Declines 16% In Q2 FY27

Flair reported EBITDA of ₹50.6 crore during the September quarter, down 16.2 per cent from ₹60.4 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin contracted to 14.9 per cent from 18.8 per cent, while the PAT margin declined to 9.3 per cent from 13.3 per cent. Gross profit stood at ₹165.7 crore, compared with ₹166.6 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit Rises Sequentially

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased from ₹29.1 crore in Q1 FY27 to ₹31.7 crore in Q2 FY27, representing company-reported growth of 9.1 per cent. Revenue rose 6.5 per cent sequentially from ₹319.2 crore. However, EBITDA declined from ₹53.3 crore in the preceding quarter to ₹50.6 crore.

H1 FY27 Profit Declines 15%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Flair reported consolidated net profit of ₹60.8 crore, down 15.2 per cent from ₹71.7 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue increased 8.2 per cent to ₹659.4 crore from ₹609.5 crore. EBITDA declined 5.5 per cent to ₹103.9 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 15.8 per cent from 18 per cent.

Domestic Sales Increase

Domestic sales rose 5.5 per cent sequentially to ₹292 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹276 crore in Q1 FY27. Export sales stood at ₹49 crore, registering 13 per cent sequential growth. The company's Creative Products segment recorded 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth despite an average 15-day manufacturing disruption at its Valsad and Daman facilities.

Board Approves Interim Dividend

Flair's board approved an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share. Managing Director Vimalchand Rathod attributed sequential business growth to domestic demand and continued portfolio expansion. He also highlighted the company's diversification into Creative Products and steel bottles and houseware.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.