Maharashtra Education Summit 2026: 'State Aims To Become Global Hub For Education, Research And Innovation,' Says Minister Chandrakant Patil

Chandrakant Patil Inaugurates The Maharashtra Higher Education Summit 2026 At Dr Homi Bhabha State University In Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: Maharashtra aims to emerge as a global destination for quality education, research and innovation, attracting students and researchers from across the world, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Monday while inaugurating the Maharashtra Higher Education Summit 2026 in Mumbai.

Emphasising that the purpose of higher education goes beyond awarding degrees, Patil said educational institutions must instil confidence among students, equip them with skills to become self-reliant and prepare them to contribute meaningfully to the country's development.

महाराष्ट्राला जागतिक शिक्षण केंद्र बनविण्याच्या दिशेने महत्त्वपूर्ण पाऊल! मुंबई येथील डॉ. होमी भाभा राज्य विद्यापीठात उच्च व तंत्र शिक्षण विभाग आणि एलेट्स टेक्नोमीडिया यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने आयोजित 'महाराष्ट्र उच्च शिक्षण शिखर परिषद २०२६' चे उद्घाटन केले. मा. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या 'विकसित भारत २०४७' या संकल्पनेशी सुसंगत असलेले महाराष्ट्राच्या उच्च शिक्षणाचे हे व्हिजन आहे. राज्यातील विद्यापीठे आणि महाविद्यालयांना संशोधन, नवोपक्रम, उद्योगाभिमुख शिक्षण आणि आंतरराष्ट्रीय सहकार्याची नवी दिशा देण्याचा आमचा प्रयत्न आहे. जगभरातील विद्यार्थ्यांनी शिक्षणासाठी महाराष्ट्राची निवड करावी, संशोधकांनी संशोधनासाठी येथे यावे आणि महाराष्ट्राची ओळख जागतिक दर्जाचे शिक्षण केंद्र म्हणून निर्माण व्हावी, हे आमचे ध्येय आहे. महाराष्ट्र उच्च शिक्षण शिखर परिषद २०२६ ही केवळ विचारमंथनाची परिषद नसून, महाराष्ट्राच्या उच्च शिक्षण व्यवस्थेला जागतिक स्तरावर नेण्याच्या दिशेने एक महत्त्वपूर्ण पाऊल ठरेल, असा मला विश्वास आहे. या बैठकीस उच्च व तंत्र शिक्षण राज्यमंत्री इंद्रनील नाईक (ऑनलाइन) , उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण विभागाचे अपर मुख्य सचिव बी.वेणुगोपाल रेड्डी, राज्य सामाईक परीक्षा कक्षाचे आयुक्त दिलीप सरदेसाई, उच्च शिक्षण संचालक डॉ. शैलेंद्र देवळाणकर, महाराष्ट्र राज्य तंत्र शिक्षण मंडळ संचालक तथा तंत्रशिक्षण विभागाचे संचालक डॉ प्रमोद नाईक, ग्रंथालय संचालक अशोक गाडेकर, उच्च शिक्षण विभागाचे उपसचिव अशोक मांडे, उपसचिव अमोल मुत्याल ,उपसचिव प्रताप लुबाळ,महाराष्ट्र राज्य कला संचालनालयाचे संचालक डॉ. किशोर इंगळे,मुंबई विद्यापीठाचे कुलगुरू डॉ. रविंद्र कुलकर्णी, एलेट्स टेक्नोमीडिया संस्थापक व मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी डॉ. रवी गुप्ता, राज्यातील विविध विद्यापीठांचे कुलगुरू, शिक्षण क्षेत्रातील मान्यवर तसेच उद्योग जगताचे प्रतिनिधी उपस्थित होते. 📍२ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ | मुंबई #Maharashtra #HigherEducation #EducationSummit2026 #ViksitMaharashtra #ViksitBharat2047 @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @BJP4Maharashtra @naikindranil — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) November 2, 2026

Summit Inaugurated At Homi Bhabha University

The summit was inaugurated by Patil at Dr Homi Bhabha State University. It was organised by the Higher and Technical Education Department in collaboration with Elets Technomedia.

"The objective of higher education is not merely to award degrees but to build confidence among students, enable them to stand on their own feet and develop them into responsible citizens who contribute to the nation's progress," Patil said.

He said the state's vision was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. The capabilities being developed among students in university classrooms and laboratories would lay the foundation for a prosperous, strong and self-reliant India, he added.

Focus On Global Competitiveness And Employment

Stressing the need for collective efforts, Patil said the state must strengthen the quality of its higher education system while creating new employment opportunities for students.

He said Maharashtra should establish an international reputation as an education destination where students from different countries come to study and researchers collaborate on innovative projects.

"The Maharashtra Higher Education Summit 2026 will be a historic step towards achieving this vision. We need to work together to make our universities globally competitive and provide students with opportunities that match the changing demands of the world," he said.

Elets Technomedia founder and CEO Ravi Gupta said the summit would facilitate policy-level discussions on improving the quality of universities and colleges, strengthening research, promoting industry-oriented education, generating employment, encouraging innovation and expanding international academic partnerships.

Industry-Academia Collaboration Highlighted

Higher and Technical Education Department Additional Chief Secretary B. Venugopal Reddy said developing skilled manpower to meet the changing requirements of technology, industries and markets was among the department's key priorities. Encouraging research and innovation and making students employment-ready were equally important, he added.

Reddy said the summit had brought together representatives from industry, professional sectors, reputed educational institutions and academia to exchange ideas and share best practices for achieving the vision of Viksit Maharashtra 2047.

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Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Indrajit Naik joined the event online. Also present were State CET Cell Commissioner Dilip Sardesai, Higher Education Director Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Director Dr Pramod Naik, Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Dr Ravindra Kulkarni and other senior officials, university heads and industry representatives.

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