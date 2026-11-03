Maharashtra Education Summit 2026: 'State Aims To Become Global Hub For Education, Research And Innovation,' Says Minister Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: Maharashtra aims to emerge as a global destination for quality education, research and innovation, attracting students and researchers from across the world, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Monday while inaugurating the Maharashtra Higher Education Summit 2026 in Mumbai.
Emphasising that the purpose of higher education goes beyond awarding degrees, Patil said educational institutions must instil confidence among students, equip them with skills to become self-reliant and prepare them to contribute meaningfully to the country's development.
Summit Inaugurated At Homi Bhabha University
The summit was inaugurated by Patil at Dr Homi Bhabha State University. It was organised by the Higher and Technical Education Department in collaboration with Elets Technomedia.
"The objective of higher education is not merely to award degrees but to build confidence among students, enable them to stand on their own feet and develop them into responsible citizens who contribute to the nation's progress," Patil said.
He said the state's vision was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. The capabilities being developed among students in university classrooms and laboratories would lay the foundation for a prosperous, strong and self-reliant India, he added.
Focus On Global Competitiveness And Employment
Stressing the need for collective efforts, Patil said the state must strengthen the quality of its higher education system while creating new employment opportunities for students.
He said Maharashtra should establish an international reputation as an education destination where students from different countries come to study and researchers collaborate on innovative projects.
"The Maharashtra Higher Education Summit 2026 will be a historic step towards achieving this vision. We need to work together to make our universities globally competitive and provide students with opportunities that match the changing demands of the world," he said.
Elets Technomedia founder and CEO Ravi Gupta said the summit would facilitate policy-level discussions on improving the quality of universities and colleges, strengthening research, promoting industry-oriented education, generating employment, encouraging innovation and expanding international academic partnerships.
Industry-Academia Collaboration Highlighted
Higher and Technical Education Department Additional Chief Secretary B. Venugopal Reddy said developing skilled manpower to meet the changing requirements of technology, industries and markets was among the department's key priorities. Encouraging research and innovation and making students employment-ready were equally important, he added.
Reddy said the summit had brought together representatives from industry, professional sectors, reputed educational institutions and academia to exchange ideas and share best practices for achieving the vision of Viksit Maharashtra 2047.
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Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Indrajit Naik joined the event online. Also present were State CET Cell Commissioner Dilip Sardesai, Higher Education Director Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Director Dr Pramod Naik, Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Dr Ravindra Kulkarni and other senior officials, university heads and industry representatives.
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