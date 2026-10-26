'Maharashtra CET Exams To Be Held Twice A Year From Next Academic Session, Over 14 Lakh Students To Benefit': Minister Chandrakant Patil

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will conduct all Common Entrance Tests (CETs) twice a year from the next academic session, giving students additional opportunities to improve their scores for admission to technical, professional, medical and other higher education courses, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced on Monday.

Over 14 Lakh Students To Benefit

The decision expands the two-attempt system introduced this year for engineering, medical and management entrance examinations to all CETs conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. More than 14 lakh students appearing for the state's entrance examinations are expected to benefit from the move.

Patil made the announcement while speaking to reporters after an event at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University in Lonere, Raigad district.

CET Cell Conducts 19 Examinations

The CET Cell conducts 19 different entrance examinations for admission to various courses in Maharashtra. This year, examinations were held between March and May, with the tentative schedule announced in November last year.

While students appearing for engineering, medical and management courses were offered two attempts for the first time this year, the revised policy will extend the facility to other courses, including law and Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes.

Second Chance To Improve Scores

The additional attempt will allow students to improve their scores if they are dissatisfied with their performance in the first examination, Patil said.

The government had initially planned to conduct engineering CETs in December and again in March-April, along the lines of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). However, following requests from students across the state, the CET Cell decided to schedule the examinations between March and May.

The CET Cell is preparing a standard operating procedure for conducting the examinations twice a year. The framework is expected to be finalised within the next 15 days, Patil said.

It will cover examination centres, the conduct of tests, rules and regulations, and the system for evaluating answer papers.

Further details regarding the examination schedule and implementation of the two-attempt system are expected once the procedures are finalised.

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