Maharashtra's BATU Selected For IBM Qiskit Fall Fest 2026 Among 160 Global Institutions; ₹2.5 Crore Quantum Lab Grant Announced

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil |

Mumbai: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Lonere, has been selected among 160 educational and research institutions worldwide for IBM Quantum’s Qiskit Fall Fest 2026. A three-day training programme, workshop and hackathon organised under the Maharashtra Quantum Technology Mission was inaugurated on Monday in the presence of Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Students And Faculty Participate

The programme, which will continue until October 28, has attracted around 150 students and 50 faculty members from engineering colleges and educational institutions across Maharashtra. Experts from IBM, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and NASSCOM Pune are guiding participants through quantum computing, quantum programming and its practical applications.

Quantum computing processes information differently from conventional computing systems and is expected to have applications in research, drug development, healthcare, defence and complex computations. The initiative aims to familiarise students with the emerging technology and develop skilled professionals in the field.

Minister Highlights Quantum Mission

“Quantum technology will be crucial for future economies, defence, healthcare and research. The state government has launched the Maharashtra Quantum Technology Mission to complement the National Quantum Mission. BATU’s selection for IBM’s global initiative is a matter of pride for Maharashtra,” Patil said.

He added that the government aims to ensure students in rural areas have access to world-class technological education.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajanish Kamat said the university was committed to contributing to skilled workforce development, research and technological advancement in line with the National Quantum Mission. He said international training programmes would provide rural students with exposure to advanced technologies and global opportunities.

BATU has received a grant of ₹2.5 crore under the Maharashtra Quantum Technology Mission to establish an advanced quantum technology laboratory and conduct specialised training programmes for faculty members.

Prof Arvind Kiwalkar said the international selection recognised the academic and research work undertaken by the university’s faculty and students in quantum technology over the past two years. The workshop and hackathon will also provide participants with hands-on experience using Qiskit, IBM’s quantum programming software.

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