Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Case: Bhiwandi Court To Begin Framing Charges Against Accused On October 31; Defence Seeks Translated Chargesheet |

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi Additional Sessions Court will begin the process of framing charges against the accused in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case on October 31, following a hearing on Monday October 26. The defence has sought a chargesheet in a language other than Marathi claiming that one of the accused is facing difficulty understanding the document.

Judge Sampada Chaudhary who presided over the hearing directed the police and prosecution to present their response to the defence's request on October 28. All 16 accused currently in custody were physically present in court during Monday's proceedings.

During the hearing, an advocate who travelled from Delhi to represent accused Kapil Dahiya told the court that the chargesheet prepared in Marathi was difficult for understand. The defence sought a copy in another language and requested additional time to examine the document.

Advocate Shailesh Gaikwad representing the accused confirmed the developments and said the court had scheduled the next hearing on the language-related request for October 28, with the process of framing charges set to begin on October 31.

Paper Leak Forced Postponement of Examination

The case came to light on June 27, 2026 just a day before the Maharashtra TET examination was scheduled to take place on June 28. Bhiwandi police arrested three accused in the initial operation and Kon gaon police recovered a set of the leaked question paper reportedly a photocopy of the original examination paper.

Investigators subsequently recovered the original paper from alleged mastermind Bijender Gupta, according to the case details. Following the leak authorities postponed the examination to prevent the compromised paper from affecting the integrity of the test.

SIT Expands Probe Across States

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the alleged leak and trace the wider network behind it. The investigation extended beyond Maharashtra to Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Agra among other locations.

Police conducted raids at multiple locations, arrested suspects and gathered digital and financial evidence. The investigation eventually led to 18 arrests according to the police case details.

Within 82 days Bhiwandi police filed a 3,472-page chargesheet before the fast-track court, detailing the evidence collected during the investigation. The chargesheet also includes statements from 55 witnesses.

With regular hearings now underway before the Bhiwandi Additional Sessions Court, the immediate question is whether the defence will receive the requested translated or alternative-language copy of the chargesheet. The court's October 28 hearing is expected to determine the next step before proceedings to frame charges begin on October 31.

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