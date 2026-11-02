Panvel Municipal Corporation To Discuss 5 Key Proposals On Education, Civic Works And Jurisdiction Expansion On November 3

PMC's Special General Body Meeting Will Consider An Orphan Scholarship Scheme, Playground Leasing And Other Civic Proposals | File Photo

Panvel, November 2, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will hold a special general body meeting on Tuesday, November 3, to discuss five proposals concerning education, civic infrastructure, development works and the expansion of the civic body’s jurisdiction.

The meeting, numbered 13, will be held at 11 am at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

Scholarship Scheme For Orphaned Children

Among the key proposals is the introduction of an Orphan Child Education Scholarship Scheme to provide educational incentives to meritorious students from the PMC area who are orphaned, destitute or have lost both parents. The proposal aims to extend financial and educational support to children who lack parental support.

The civic body will also consider leasing playgrounds attached to schools to neighbouring educational institutions. These playgrounds are among the reserved school plots transferred to the municipal corporation by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Civic Infrastructure Proposals On Agenda

Another proposal seeks permission to construct a compound wall around the cemetery located at the Panvel Reclamation ground in Ward No. 14, under Ward Committee C.

In another significant proposal, the corporation will consider a policy decision to compensate contractors for the increase in bitumen prices incurred during road repairs and other infrastructure development works under Ward Committees A, B, C and D. The proposal seeks approval to pay contractors the difference arising from the escalation in bitumen rates.

Expansion Of Civic Jurisdiction

The civic body will also deliberate on the inclusion of Gavan and Vadghar Zilla Parishad constituencies, located in Panvel taluka, within the jurisdiction of the Panvel Municipal Corporation. The move could have implications for the civic body’s administrative jurisdiction and future development planning in these areas.

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The five proposals have been listed for discussion in the special general body meeting convened with the approval of the mayor.

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