Diwali 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Plan 500-Car Parking At 5 Locations For Shoppers

Panvel Civic Body Identifies Five Temporary Parking Locations And Deploys 60 Security Personnel To Manage The Diwali Traffic Rush | Representative image

Panvel, October 31, 2026: With a large number of shoppers expected to visit Panvel during the Diwali festive season, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have jointly planned temporary parking facilities at five locations across the city, with a combined capacity of around 500 cars.

The move is aimed at preventing traffic congestion in the city's busy markets, which witness a significant increase in footfall and vehicular movement as people from different villages across Panvel taluka visit the city for Diwali shopping. The temporary parking arrangements are expected to be operational from November.

Five Locations Identified For Parking

A review meeting was held at the PMC on Friday under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. Senior Police Inspector of the Panvel traffic division Subhash Pujari, PMC Transport Manager Kailas Gawade and Ward Officer Rajesh Dongre attended the meeting.

Among the locations identified is the space at Bapat Wada, where around 60 cars can be parked temporarily. The property owners have agreed to make the premises available for a few days following a request from the municipal commissioner. The facility is expected to make it easier for shoppers visiting Kapad Galli and adjoining commercial areas.

Another arrangement is being planned along both sides of the road between Karmaveer Bhaurao Chowk near the Panvel Additional Tehsildar's office and Karnala vegetable market. This stretch can accommodate more than 50 cars. Traffic police will regulate parking to ensure that vehicles do not obstruct the movement of traffic.

The civic body has also earmarked space at the theatre and its adjoining parking area for around 120 cars. Additionally, more than 250 cars can be accommodated in the open space next to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan. Ward Officer Rajesh Dongre has been entrusted with preparing the latter site for use as a temporary parking facility.

60 Security Personnel Deployed For Traffic Management

Meanwhile, the civic administration has provided 60 Maharashtra Security Force personnel to assist Navi Mumbai Police in traffic regulation across the municipal limits. The deployment followed a request from the police for additional manpower to manage traffic congestion.

These personnel are currently assisting traffic police at various junctions and signals across the city. With vehicular movement and market crowds expected to increase during Diwali, the traffic police have sought additional personnel.

Traffic Notification Planned For Key Road

The traffic department is also preparing to issue a notification permitting parking on both sides of the road between Karmaveer Bhaurao Chowk and the vegetable market.

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Motorists, traders and shoppers are appealed to use the designated parking facilities and cooperate with the traffic police to ensure smoother movement during the festive shopping period.

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