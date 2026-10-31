Panvel Municipal Corporation Adds 2 Fire Bikes To Brigade For Faster Emergency Response In Narrow Lanes

Panvel Municipal Corporation Inducts Two Specially Equipped Motorcycles To Tackle Fires In Crowded And Inaccessible Areas | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, October 31, 2026: To improve emergency response in areas inaccessible to large fire engines, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has inducted two fire bikes into its fire brigade fleet. The two specially equipped motorcycles were handed over to the civic body on Friday.

Fire Bikes For Narrow Lanes And Crowded Areas

The initiative aims to tackle small fires in narrow lanes, crowded marketplaces and hilly or uneven stretches across Panvel city and its rural areas, where large fire tenders often face difficulties reaching the spot.

Fire personnel can use the two-wheelers to reach an incident ahead of larger firefighting vehicles, carry out initial firefighting operations and prevent flames from spreading until additional resources arrive.

पनवेल महापालिकेच्या अग्निशमन केंद्रात फायर बाईक दाखल : आपत्कालीन स्थितीत उपयुक्त #panvelmuncipalcorporation #panvel #अग्निशमनसेवा #newvehicle https://t.co/K5Jg8EUQwT — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 30, 2026

Quick Response To Emergencies

"The fire bikes will be particularly useful in narrow lanes and crowded marketplaces, where manoeuvring large fire engines is difficult. Personnel can reach such locations quickly and take preliminary measures to control small fires," said P P Bodkhe, head of the PMC fire department.

Also Watch:

Motorcycles Equipped With Safety Systems

Municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale said the motorcycles were equipped with sirens, firefighting equipment and public-address systems to facilitate a quick response during emergencies.

The addition is expected to strengthen the civic body's first-response capabilities, particularly in densely populated and difficult-to-access areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/