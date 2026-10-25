Panvel Municipal Corporation To Launch National Deworming Day Campaign On October 27, Targeting 1.54 Lakh Children

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s medical and health department will conduct the National Deworming Day campaign on October 27 under the guidance of municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale. Deworming tablets will be distributed to children and adolescents in the 1-19 age group as part of the campaign.

Mop-Up Round On November 3

A mop-up round will be held on November 3 for beneficiaries who miss the campaign.

The initiative aims to improve children’s health, support their proper growth and development, and reduce health problems caused by worm infections. Around 1,54,540 children in the municipal corporation area are expected to receive deworming tablets, chief medical officer Dr Anand Gosavi said.

Officials said the campaign is important for improving children’s health and nutrition. Detailed planning has been undertaken for its implementation, including preparing a municipal-level action plan, ensuring adequate availability of tablets based on the number of beneficiaries and organising training programmes for civic officials and employees.

Coordination has also been established with the education department, the secondary and higher secondary education department, and the women and child development department. Beneficiaries who do not receive the tablets on National Deworming Day will be covered during the mop-up round on November 3.

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