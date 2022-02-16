Fisdom partners with Bank of Maharashtra to offer wealth management services

Fisdom, wealth-tech company, announced it has joined hands with Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) to offer a comprehensive suite of wealth management products and services to its customers.

This partnership will focus on enabling large-scale facilitation and distribution of wealth products and services through the Bank’s network of more than 2,000 branches and its digital platforms including the Mobile Banking App and Internet Banking, it said in a press statement.

Fisdom’s wealth management offerings will enable customers of Bank of Maharashtra to invest into mutual funds - through Bank of Maharashtra’s Mobile Banking App – Maha Mobile and Internet Banking facility.

Customers will be able to view all the details pertinent to funds in order to make well-informed decisions and also can track the performances of mutual funds real-time. Fisdom is also planning to expand its product suite and add multiple features to provide a seamless investment experience to the customers, in the days to come, it said.

A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra said, “This facility envisages at enabling our customers to add varied options at their fingertip while enabling them avail services under one roof. This will foster our mutual fund clientele while giving them opportunity through diverse portfolios.”

Anand Dalmia, Co-founder, Fisdom, said, “We believe this strategic partnership will redefine wealth management for the customers of Bank of Maharashtra.”

