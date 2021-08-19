Fintech Three Wheels United partners with Piaggio Vehicles; to promote adoption of electric 3-wheelers in India

Advertisement

Three Wheels United (TWU), a Bengaluru-based tech-enabled financier of light electric vehicles, has partnered with Piaggio Vehicles to accelerate the adoption of Electric Three-wheelers in India. Under this partnership, Three Wheels United will immediately deploy 500 Piaggio Ape’ E City and Ape’ E-Xtra vehicles across India, according to a press release.

Three Wheels United, and Piaggio will jointly work towards promoting the adoption of Piaggio’s Ape’ E City and Ape’ E-Xtra. Three Wheels United will facilitate 3-Wheeler passenger vehicle and cargo vehicle drivers to switch from old vehicles with emissions to electric vehicles with almost zero emissions. Additionally, TWU will connect these drivers to aggregator platforms.

Piaggio will offer the required support for maintenance and servicing of the vehicles, ensuring minimal downtime for operations. With this partnership, auto-rickshaw drivers not only receive support to switch from driving old pollutive vehicles to electric vehicles, but they will also get all the required support from TWU and Piaggio to operate these vehicles hassle-free and increase their earnings.

Commenting on the partnership, Cedrick Tandong, CEO and Co-Founder, Three Wheels United, said “We continue to expand our partnership with large electric vehicle manufacturers in a bid to make it easier for auto rickshaw drivers to switch to sustainable last-mile transportation. Through our support, drivers can now easily shift to economical, highly profitable, and less pollutive vehicles''

Speaking on the tie-up, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “Through this partnership with Three Wheels United, we will further amplify our efforts towards creating eco-friendly last-mile connectivity.”

Key features

Ape’ E-City offers a revolutionary driving experience with zero-emission with nearly no noise and vibration making it a next-generation last-mile mobility solution for urban India. It comes with various class-leading features making it a unique proposition with advanced Li-ion batteries, automatic gearbox, superior power and torque, no gear and clutch, doors for safety, full digital cluster.

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with a 9.5 KW power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector, etc.

Both the products come equipped with top-of-the-range features like blue vision headlamps, automatic transmission, hill hold assist, regenerative braking, dual-tone seats, striking body colors and graphics, multi-information instrument cluster, boost mode, etc. The FX fixed battery range offers convenient home and office charging features.

Piaggio is offering service solutions to its electric customers. The vehicles are covered with a 3 year/1 lakh kilometre “Super warranty”. In addition to this, they offer a 3 Year Free Maintenance package as an introductory offer to all their customers. The Piaggio I-Connect telematics solution offers real-time vehicle data tracking for the customers and for PVPL service initiatives.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:42 PM IST