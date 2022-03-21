Finolex Industries accredited with ‘Responsible Care Logo’ by Indian Chemical Council

Finolex Industries Limited announced it has received permission to use Responsible Care (RC) Logo for its Ratnagiri site.

Responsible Care® is a global initiative of the chemical manufacturing industry that began in Canada in 1984, was adopted by the US Chemical industry in 1988 and today it is practiced in more than 68 countries around the world. For the last many years, Responsible Care has helped chemical companies to significantly enhance their performance and improve health and safety of employees, the communities in which they operate and the environment as a whole, it said in a press statement.

Indian Chemical Council, the apex industry body representing chemical industry in India, is a nodal body pursuing “Responsible Care Programme” in India. This is a global initiative through International Council of Chemical Association (ICCA) since 2003 for motivating the Indian chemical industry for adoption of this ethical voluntary programme. Finolex Industries Limited has signed for this program in 2021 and was audited by a team of ICC auditors in early 2022.

On receiving this certification, Sanjay Math, Managing Director, Finolex Industries Ltd, said, “We are glad to be among the first 100 companies in the country who have been granted the right to use of the Responsible Care logo.’’

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:58 PM IST