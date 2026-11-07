Finolex Cables Powers Ahead With Blockbuster Q2 FY27 Earnings, Net Profit Skyrockets 68% To ₹272.92 Crore As Revenue Surges 65% On Strong Cable Sales

Finolex |

Mumbai: Finolex Cables Limited reported a sharp 67.8 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹272.92 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by strong revenue growth. The leading electrical and communication cables manufacturer had recorded a net profit of ₹162.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Revenue Surge

Revenue from operations jumped nearly 65 per cent to ₹2,269.33 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,375.79 crore in the year-ago period. Total consolidated income increased to ₹2,302.74 crore from ₹1,413.25 crore, reflecting a significant expansion in the company's quarterly business.

Profit Growth

Profit before tax climbed 73 per cent to ₹356.65 crore during the September quarter, against ₹206.20 crore reported a year earlier. The rise in profitability accompanied higher operating revenue, indicating stronger overall financial performance during the quarter.

Segment Performance

The electrical cables business remained Finolex Cables' largest revenue contributor, generating ₹1,960.08 crore during Q2 FY27. The communication cables segment reported revenue of ₹229.70 crore, while the copper rods business contributed ₹63.36 crore. Electrical cables accounted for approximately 86 per cent of consolidated revenue from operations, highlighting the segment's importance to the company's business.

Earnings Improvement

Basic earnings per share increased to ₹17.85 in the September quarter, compared with ₹10.63 in the corresponding period last year. The improvement reflected the company's higher consolidated earnings during the reporting quarter.

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Half-Year Revenue

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Finolex Cables reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹4,282.48 crore. The half-year performance underscores the scale of the company's operations across its product categories.

Market Outlook

Investors will monitor demand for electrical and communication cables, alongside raw material costs and profitability in coming quarters. Sustaining revenue momentum and managing operating expenses will remain important for the company's financial performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only, not investment advice.

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