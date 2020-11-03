Financing India: Japan could easily become India's biggest investment partner, if ...

Japan and India have traditionally been allies. But its foothold in India became firmer after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi brought in Suzuki to bail out her son’s non-starter Maruti.

The success of this venture made it Suzuki’s biggest profit centre worldwide. Along with it came auto-ancillary manufacturers, and other automobile players. Then came a host of companies – ranging from chemicals, pharmaceuticals, telecom, power and construction. It is now planning to set up high-speed trains in India.

Japan-India relations got the attention of Indian population when Japan offered to finance India for all its mega projects – the dedicated freight corridor (DFC), the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and the bullet train network.

But that does not ensure that everything is great for Japanese investors and firms in India. To understand the challenges in the Indian market for investments, The Free Press Journal-SIES in association with Invest India is organising ‘Financing India’ webinar series. Japan is the focus country for the upcoming panel discussion.

The panellists for the session are (in alphabetical order): Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI; Harjot Singh Narang, President, Dentsu One; and Sanjay Panda, Managing Director, IJ Kakehashi Services. The session, which will be moderated by R N Bhaskar, Consulting Editor, Free Press Journal, will be held on November 5 at 3 pm. The opening remarks will be delivered by Vaneeta Raney, head of BMM, SIES.

Click here to register.