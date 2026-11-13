Filatex India Q2 Revenue Rises 21% To ₹1,304 Crore, Margins Narrow As Volumes Fall

Filatex India’s Q2 revenue rose 21 percent to Rs 1,304 crore and net profit climbed 12 percent to Rs 53.5 crore. |

New Delhi: Filatex India reported a 21.2 percent year-on-year rise in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 1,304.19 crore in the September quarter of FY27. Profit after tax increased 12.4 percent to Rs 53.48 crore from Rs 47.58 crore a year earlier.

Margins narrow

EBITDA rose 2.4 percent year on year to Rs 91.03 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed by 129 basis points to 6.98 percent. Chairman and Managing Director Madhu Sudhan Bhageria said raw material prices remained elevated amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, while downstream demand began to recover as customers eased their cautious purchasing.

Sales volumes fell 8.3 percent year on year to 92,998 tonnes, and production declined 5.2 percent to 94,763 tonnes. Compared with the June quarter, sales volumes rose 3.4 percent, while production increased 12.7 percent.

Half-year earnings

Quarter on quarter, revenue increased 13.9 percent and profit after tax rose 8.8 percent. EBITDA climbed 16.8 percent from Rs 77.92 crore in the June quarter, with the margin improving by 18 basis points.

For the first half of FY27, revenue rose 15.3 percent to Rs 2,449.49 crore and profit after tax increased 16.2 percent to Rs 102.62 crore. Half-year EBITDA rose to Rs 168.95 crore from Rs 166.69 crore, while the margin fell to 6.90 percent from 7.84 percent.

Recycling and expansion

Filatex expects its Rs 300 crore textile-to-textile recycling project, being developed by wholly owned subsidiary Ecosis, to be commissioned in the December quarter. The facility will have an annual capacity of 26,750 tonnes. Filatex invested a further Rs 20 crore in Ecosis through a rights issue in September.

The company has partly commissioned its Rs 235 crore expansion of polyester filament yarn capacity and expects the remaining capacity to come on stream by the end of November. The project will add about 55,000 tonnes of annual capacity and help improve the product mix.

Renewable power

Filatex expects its hybrid wind-solar and solar projects to be commissioned by January 2027, lifting renewable power’s share from about 26 percent to 55 percent. Trials of recycled polyester yarn under agreements with American & Efird Global and Decathlon continued during the quarter, with approvals from several other global brands at an advanced stage, the company said.

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