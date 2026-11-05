Tenneco Clean Air India Q2 FY27 Results Deliver Strong Earnings Growth As Net Profit Climbs 15% To ₹173.4 Crore, Revenue Surges 34.2% To ₹1,718.3 Crore While Order Book Reaches ₹16,500 Crore

Tenneco Clean Air India |

Mumbai: Tenneco Clean Air India reported a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹173.4 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹150.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. The automotive components manufacturer also recorded strong revenue growth and announced plans to expand its manufacturing presence in western India.

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Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations increased 34.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,718.3 crore during Q2 FY27, against ₹1,280.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. The company's value-added revenue climbed 32.2 per cent to ₹1,522.9 crore during the July-September period. The figures indicate higher business activity across its automotive component operations.

Profit Performance

Tenneco Clean Air India's net profit rose to ₹173.4 crore from ₹150.7 crore a year earlier. This represented approximately 15 per cent year-on-year growth. Although revenue expanded at a faster pace than profit, the company maintained positive earnings growth during the September quarter.

Plant Expansion

The company announced plans to establish a new Clean Air manufacturing facility in western India. The proposed plant will involve an estimated capital expenditure of ₹45 crore. This follows the announcement of another manufacturing facility in northern India during the previous financial year. The investments are aimed at expanding the company's manufacturing footprint.

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Order Book

Tenneco Clean Air India reported a total order book of approximately ₹16,500 crore. According to the company, the order book covers more than 100 per cent of its planned revenue for FY2030. The portfolio includes export programmes valued at ₹875 crore.

Growth Outlook

The sizeable order book provides visibility into future business opportunities, subject to execution schedules and customer requirements. The proposed western India facility will further expand the company's production network.

Going forward, investors will monitor manufacturing expansion, order execution, export programmes and profitability. The company's ability to convert its order book into revenue will remain an important factor influencing future performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.